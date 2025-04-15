UT Health expands operations in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 4:13 pm

TYLER – UT Health East Texas is continuing to expand their health care operations by building a new facility in Tyler.

According to our news partner, KETK, the new state-of-the-art facility will have an area of more than eight thousand square feet. It will open up at Loop 323 and Earl Campbell Parkway in West Tyler near the Sam’s Club, and the new building will offer an urgent care center, a pediatric clinic, and a primary care clinic.

UT Health CEO Todd Hill spoke about the need for the new facility due to Tyler’s continued population growth.

“This location is at the heart of Tyler’s rapid growth along the western corridor,” Hill said. “As our community expands, we remain committed to meeting the increasing demand for quality healthcare close to home. This investment ensures that families in this area have convenient access to the care they need, when they need it.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility will be held at 10 a.m. on April 17 and the building is anticipated to be opened later this year.

