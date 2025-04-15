Deputy receives award after saving a man’s life

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 3:44 pm

UPSHUR COUNTY – According to our news partner, KETK, an Upshur County deputy received the lifesaving award on Tuesday after saving a man’s life during an overdose in March.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb presented Deputy Lucrecia Davidson the lifesaving award after she responded to an overdose call on March 27 where a man was found unresponsive and lying on the floor.

Officials said Davidson was the first on scene and administered two doses of Narcan and continued to provide CPR while keeping his airway clear until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.Then man slowly began to respond and survived the incident due to Davidson’s quick actions.

The Sheriff’s office commented, saying, “Thank you, Deputy Davidson, for your unwavering service to the citizens of Upshur County.”

