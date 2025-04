Part of Rose Rudman Trail to close temporarily Wednesday

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 3:18 pm

TYLER – The City of Tyler announced that a portion of Rose Rudman Trail will be closed all day Wednesday, April 16 for tree trimming. The part of the Trail in question runs parallel to South Donnybrook Avenue, north of Shiloh Road. Officials stressed this area should be avoided until this work is completed.

