Trump administration pulls support for Dallas-to-Houston bullet train.

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 2:37 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports the Trump administration is pulling nearly $64 million in support for a proposed Dallas-to-Houston bullet train project, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy calling the project “a waste of taxpayer funds.” The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that it would terminate a $63.9 million grant for the project led by Texas Central, the company behind the planned high-speed rail line. The funds were awarded to Amtrak, a public rail provider that Texas Central said in 2023 would help move the project forward. The Federal Railroad Administration and Amtrak agreed to terminate the $63.9 million previously awarded under the Corridor Identification and Development Program, according to Monday’s announcement. “This project was originally announced as a purely private venture, but as the cost estimates dramatically ballooned, the Texas Central Railway proposal became dependent on Amtrak and federal dollars for development work,” the DOT said in a statement.

“The project capital cost is now believed to be over $40 billion — making construction unrealistic and a risky venture for the taxpayer,” the statement added. The company announced plans more than a decade ago for a proposed train to shuttle passengers from Dallas to Houston in about 90 minutes compared to the 3½-hour car trip on Interstate 45. Texas Central planned to model the bullet train after partner Japan Central Railways’ Shinkansen system. The project has faced many delays and leadership changes since, and uncertainty about the final costs remain. In a hearing before the Texas House Transportation Committee earlier this month, a Texas Central representative said details about how the rail line would be funded and the project timeline remains in flux. The company also expressed doubt that Amtrak would continue to lead the effort.

