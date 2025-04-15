Measles cases linked to Texas outbreak reach 561, with 20 new infections confirmed

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 11:44 am

(AUSTIN, Texas) — The measles outbreak in western Texas continues to grow, with 561 confirmed cases, according to new data published Tuesday.

This is an increase of 20 new cases over the last five days.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Four of the cases are among residents who have been vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Seven cases are among those vaccinated with two doses.

At least 58 people with measles have been hospitalized so far.

Children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases, followed by children ages 4 and under.

Gaines County, which borders New Mexico, remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 364 cases confirmed so far, DSHS data shows.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

