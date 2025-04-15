Dallas Wings draft University of Connecticut star Paige Bueckers

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 10:11 am

DALLAS – Star guard Paige Bueckers has been drafted as the first pick in WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings on Monday after leading the University of Connecticut to its first NCAA championship title in nine years, according to our news partner, KETK.

Bueckers flies her way into the WNBA as a Dallas Wing, hoping to change the tide of a team that finished 9-31 last season. She first put herself in the spotlight back in 2021 when she became the first freshman to win multiple awards for collegiate player of the year.

Despite multiple leg injuries hindering her sophomore and junior season performances, Bueckers still finished her college career averaging 19.8 points per game, shooting 53% in field goals and 43% for three-pointers.

With the WNBA setting an all-time record 54 million unique viewers in 2024 behind popular players such as Caitlin Clark and A’ja Wilson; it’s fair to wonder if Bueckers will become a new face of the league.

East Texans can catch Bueckers during her WNBA debut when the Dallas Wings play the Minnesota Lynx at home on May 16, 2025. She is expected to join the team for training camp which will begin on April 27.

