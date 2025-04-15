Three-time All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson retires with Cardinals after 13 NFL seasons

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 5:11 am

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson announced his retirement on Monday as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent the first 10 of his 13 NFL seasons as one of the league’s elite cornerbacks.

The 34-year-old Peterson was honored at the team’s practice facility with a highlight video and tributes from several former teammates, including receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer.

“My career’s here,” Peterson said. “It lives here. It was a no-brainer for me to come back here and retire a Cardinal.”

Peterson had a difficult departure from the franchise following the 2020 season, signing with the Minnesota Vikings when he didn’t get the contract he wanted from the Cardinals. But the cornerback eventually made amends with team owner Michael Bidwill, and the two shared the stage together on Monday.

“It wasn’t the greatest departure, but at the end of the day, this is where my legacy is, this is where my legacy started,” Peterson said.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 draft out of LSU, Peterson made an immediate impact as a rookie and was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first eight seasons. He would be a key part to the team’s “No Fly Zone” of the mid-2010s that included Tyrann Mathieu, Tony Jefferson, Jerraud Powers, Rashad Johnson, Justin Bethel and Deone Bucannon.

Peterson had a quick response when asked how he would like to be remembered.

“As a fierce competitor,” Peterson said. “A guy who not only brought joy to the game, but had the opportunity and ability to uplift his teammates.”

He was also a special teams standout early in his career, returning four punts for touchdowns as a rookie, which tied an NFL record.

After his decade with the Cardinals, Peterson spent two seasons with the Vikings and last played in the NFL in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished his career with 652 tackles and 36 interceptions — including at least one in all 13 seasons.

Peterson said he’s enjoyed the past year away from the game, spending more time with his family and golfing with friends. Now he’s ready for the next phase of his career, which he hopes will be in the media world.

“I want to get behind the camera and express my thoughts,” Peterson said. “Being able to give the fans, the viewers, something they may not know about the game. That’s what I want to do because I still love the game dearly.”

