The Latest: Bueckers, Malonga and Citron go 1-2-3 in WNBA draft

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2025 at 5:09 am

The WNBA welcoming its new rookie class with its 2025 draft.

UConn standout Paige Bueckers became the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings.Dominique Malonga of France was picked No. 2 by the Seattle Storm and Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron was selected third by the Washington Mystics.

Go Back