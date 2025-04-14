Child seriously injured by lawn mower

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 4:09 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, an East Texas child was severely injured after being run over by a lawn mower over the weekend.

Deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on CR 4235. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, while a family member was operating a zero-turn lawn mower, the child reportedly ran to the mower and grabbed a control handle, causing the mower to run over the child.

Following the incident, officials stated the victim was flown to the Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

