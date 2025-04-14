Today is Monday April 14, 2025
Johnny Depp sports new look for his Hollywood return in ‘Day Drinker’

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 2:46 pm
Johnny Depp is sporting a whole new look in the first image for his upcoming film, Day Drinker.

Lionsgate gave a sneak peek of Depp’s role Monday, and he’s nearly unrecognizable with gray hair, a gray beard and blue colored contacts.

The film, directed by Snow White helmer Marc Webb, reunites Depp with frequent screen partner Penelope Cruz. According to the synopsis, Madelyn Cline plays a private-yacht bartender who encounters Depp’s “mysterious onboard guest.” Cruz plays a criminal figure they both become entangled with.

Depp and Cruz have previously worked together on the films BlowPirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.

Day Drinker marks Depp’s first major role in a Hollywood production following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



