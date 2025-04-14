Gas prices are heading down

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 2:12 pm

TEXAS – The nation’s average price of gasoline has declined for the first time in nearly a month, falling 8.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.13 per gallon, according to GasBuddy® data compiled from more than 12 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 7.8 cents from a month ago and is 46.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 4.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.546 per gallon.

“After oil’s sharp drop over the last couple of weeks — driven by concerns over the impact of U.S. tariffs and OPEC+ restoring production faster than expected — gasoline prices have posted a notable weekly decline, with nearly every state seeing prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While I do expect gas prices to continue trending lower, any abrupt change in the current tariff situation could eventually bring the decline to a halt. For now, the good news is that gas prices typically reach their yearly peak around April 10, so we may have already witnessed ‘peak pain’ at the pump for 2025. As refiners near the end of seasonal maintenance and supply begins to rise — and with the changeover to summer gasoline nearly complete — it’s increasingly likely that gas prices have already hit their high for the year.”

