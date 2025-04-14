Former Quitman City employee pays $23K in restitution

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 3:18 pm

QUITMAN – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a former Quitman water clerk accused of stealing money from the city back in 2021, has repaid the full amount.

Amber Raelynn Highnote of Alba was accused of stealing $23,250.00 from February 2018 to July 2021 while she was working at the city of Quitman’s water department, according to the Wood County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. Judicial records show she pleaded guilty on April 4, 2025.

About a month after Highnote resigned from the water department, another city of Quitman employee discovered that some customer payments were disappearing from the company’s bank deposits. A financial audit revealed the money reports had several holes and missing money.

After Highnote’s arrest, former Quitman finance director Sheryl Laudenslager and Mayor Randy Dunn actively worked with Wood County Criminal District Attorney’s Office prosecutors to find a solution for the stolen funds. Eventually the full restitution was paid back to the citizens.

The press release states “Highnote paid in full the restitution owed. Additionally, Highnote complied with terms and conditions of her pre-trial release bond.”

“I am proud of the cooperation between Mayor Dunn, former Finance Director Sheryl Laudenslager, utility clerk Raylene Green and the prosecutors from the Wood County Criminal District Attorney’s Office,” Wood County Criminal District Attorney Angela Albers said. “The repayment of this money satisfies the desire of the City of Quitman leadership to obtain the return of the stolen money for our citizens and it accomplishes justice consistent with the facts of this case.”

