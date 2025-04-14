Today is Monday April 14, 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes San Diego area

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 1:54 pm
ABC News

(SAN DIEGO) -- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered in San Diego County but was felt as far north as Los Angeles.

No injuries or damage have been reported, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The building "rocked for a long time," said Greg Allen, a Washington resident visiting San Diego.

"Everything was moving, the blinds and everything," he told ABC News. "Then we heard people going down the stairs. And since we're from out of town, we figured we should probably leave the building also."

A 3.3 magnitude foreshock hit on Sunday afternoon, seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said, and Monday morning’s earthquake was followed by several aftershocks in the 2 and 3 magnitude range.

Extreme damage is not expected, Jones said. Damage is possible to old buildings or buildings with poor foundations, she said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed and the state is coordinating with local authorities, according to the governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
