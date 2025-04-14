East Texas church deemed a total loss due to fire

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 10:53 am

FLINT – Smith County Emergency Services District 2 responded to a church in Flint on Monday morning after it caught on fire, according to our news partner, KETK.

According to Smith County ESD2, around 6 a.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire at Lakewood Church on Highway 155. There was no one inside the church during the time of the fire and there was no reported injuries.

Officials said as of 7:40 a.m. several crews were still on scene but flames were no longer visible. Incident command has not called the control time yet because they are making sure there are not longer any hotspots. Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic but the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office will handle the official investigation.

Smith County officials have deemed the building a total loss.

