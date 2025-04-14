38-year-old Pennsylvania man arrested in alleged arson at Gov. Shapiro’s residence

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 6:18 am

A mechanic who has previously expressed disdain for Democrats on social media is arrested in connection with the overnight fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence, sources familiar with the suspected arsonist told ABC News.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were in the residence at the time of the fire, which was reported at about 2 a.m. ET. They were evacuated safely and were not injured, according to state police.

Sources said the suspect allegedly used what they described as “a Molotov cocktail” to start the fire.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Dauphin County DA Fran Chardo said during the press conference.

Chardo said charges, set to be filed Sunday, will include attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault against an enumerated person.

Sources familiar with Balmer said his public grievances with the Democratic party were primarily related to financial issues.

Investigators are also digging into records to determine whether Balmer may have been experiencing financial problems, the sources said.

Shapiro said during the press conference that the attack was “targeted.”

“We do know that this attack was targeted… this type of violence is not okay,” the governor said. “And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another,” he added.

Just hours before the fire, the Pennsylvania governor had posted a picture of his family’s Passover Seder table on X, writing, “From the Shapiro family’s Seder table to yours, happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach!”

Shapiro addressed the possible motive during the conference, saying of the suspect, “If he was trying to terrorize my family, my friends… hear me on this, we celebrated our faith proudly, no one will deter me from celebrating my faith openly and proudly.”

Investigators have not ruled out Shapiro’s Jewish faith as a possible motivating factor, sources told ABC News. They are also not ruling out the possibility the suspect had mental health issues, sources added.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens detailed the alleged attack, saying the suspect came over a fence and actively evaded troopers while they were searching for him on the property.

While they were searching, the suspect broke in and set the fires, according to Bivens, who said the incident played out “over a period of several minutes.”

The part of the fence Balmer allegedly hopped to get inside the residence was sliced off by investigators so they could test it for DNA, sources familiar told ABC News.

Earlier Sunday, Shapiro said in a statement, “My family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police.”

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” he added.

The state police said that while the investigation is continuing, “the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

The fire caused “a significant amount of damage” to part of the residence, according to state police.

Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania governor in 2022 and was considered as a candidate for vice president for 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris before she eventually chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Shapiro served two terms as the state’s attorney general before being elected governor.

