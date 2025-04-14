Today is Monday April 14, 2025
‘A Minecraft Movie’? builds second week at #1

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2025 at 6:04 am
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

There was no jockeying for the #1 spot at the weekend box office, chicken or otherwise.

A Minecraft Movie easily earned a second week at the top of the multiplex leaderboard following its giant $157 million debut, which marked the largest opening of any domestic release in 2025. According to Box Office Mojo, the video game adaptation added another $80.6 million to its total, which now sits at nearly $281 million.

The distant second-place prize went to the faith-based film The King of Kings, which earned $19.05 million in its first week. Spy movie The Amateur came in at #3, debuting with $15 million.

Two more new releases rounded out the top five: A24's Warfare took #4 with $8.3 million, and the thriller Drop placed #5 with $7.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Minecraft Movie - $80.6 million
2. The King of Kings - $19.05 million
3. ?The Amateur? - $15 million
4. ?Warfare? - $8.3 million
5. ?Drop? -- $7.5 million
6. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 - $5.82 million
7. A Working Man - $3.06 million
8. Snow White - $2.8 million
9. ?The Woman in the Yard? - $2.1 million
10. ?The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2? - $931,684

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



ktbb logo

