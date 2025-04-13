Open Forum held in Kilgore for upcoming candidates

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2025 at 5:08 pm

KILGORE – With Kilgore set to enter one of the most significant election cycles in recent memory, an open forum was held on Monday allowing candidates a chance to share their viewpoints on current issues.

According to our news partner KETK, the forum took place at the Kilgore First Baptist Church and ran from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. During the event, candidates were given the opportunity to answer questions asked by moderators and vocalize why they would be a good fit for their respected office as Kilgore residents begin to prepare for local elections which will be held this May. Several different positions will be up for election this year, including spots on the Kilgore ISD school board, Kilgore College Board of Trustees and the position of mayor.

Ronnie Spradlin is currently serving as the Kilgore Mayor and has held the position since 2010. Spradlin will be running against local business owner Darrin Mallett in the upcoming election. Mallett joined the race with the focus on improving city functions and services.

“Its good to see a community to care about what’s happening in their politics and keeps their local officials cognizant that they’re watching” Spradlin said.

Mallett spoke about how it is time for some with a new perspective to take over office.

“We’ve had the same mayor that’s been here for 15 going on 16 years and I’m looking to bring that new fresh perspective” Mallett said.

Three seats are currently up for re-election on the Kilgore ISD school board. place 5, which is currently held by Lloyd Vanderwater, place 6, currently held by Rachel Harrington and place 7, currently held by Dana Sneed, are all up for re-election.

Johna Tritt and Ubaldo Meraz will be running for place 5 as Vanderwater will not be seeking another term. Harrington will be running for re-election in place 6 and is currently unopposed, and Sneed will be running for re-election in place 7 against Rudy Galvan.

Two seats on the Kilgore College Board of Trustees will be up for re-election this May. Jason Steele and Larry A. Woodfin will be running for North Zone, Unit No. 2, Place 8. Verenice Ordorica, Jeanne Johnson and Ruth F. Williams will be running for Central Zone, Unit No. 3, Place 9.

East Texans will have a chance to voice their political preference when voting on election day on May 3.

