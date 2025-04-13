Anderson sparkles and Angels overcome fan breaking up Trout’s catch in 4-1 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night.

Yordan Alvarez broke up Anderson’s no-hit bid with a two-out double in the sixth. The left-hander’s night ended after he walked Christian Walker one batter later. Anderson (1-0) allowed one hit and walked four with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the eighth for Houston.

Los Angeles overcame a fan grabbing the ball out of Mike Trout’s glove after the Angels star reached into the right field stands to make what appeared to be a great catch on a fly ball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning.

A fan wearing an Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball, which appeared to simultaneously glance off the fan’s hand while Trout made the catch. The fan immediately snatched the ball from Trout’s glove with his left hand.

First base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball. Trout said he was told by Porter that as soon as his glove goes into the stands, “it’s fair game.” The Angels could’ve challenged the call, but chose not to. The fan and his young son were escorted out of the section by security.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead in the first when Ward singled, Luis Rengifo doubled and Trout hit a two-run single off Ryan Gusto (1-1).

Gusto, making his first career start, allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

Schanuel homered in the fourth and Ward in the fifth.

Key moment

Anderson, who retired his first 10 batters, walked the bases loaded with one out in the fourth, but escaped the jam by striking out Jeremy Peña and getting Diaz to line out.

Key stat

Ward, Rengifo and Trout finished a combined 5 for 13 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Up next

Astros RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-1,3.75 ERA) opposes RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 1.64) when the series concludes Sunday.

