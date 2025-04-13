Russia missile strike kills more than 20 in Ukraine’s Sumy, mayor says

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2025 at 4:49 am

ABC News

LONDON -- A Russian ballistic missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least 21 people on Sunday morning, the city's acting mayor and local emergency services said, as many there celebrated Palm Sunday.

"The enemy struck the civilian population again," acting Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote on Telegram. At least 21 people were confirmed killed, Kobzar said. At least another 20 people were injured. The Sumy City Council said the strike hit multiple buildings, including residential ones.

"On this bright day of Palm Sunday, our community suffered a terrible tragedy," Kobzar wrote.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote, "The Russians hit the city of Sumy with missiles, killing civilians."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that the "terrible strike" hit "an ordinary city street, ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street."

"And this is on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the lord's entry into Jerusalem," he added. "Only a scoundrel can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people. My condolences to the relatives and friends. A rescue operation is underway now. All necessary services are working."

"A tough reaction from the world is needed," Zelenskyy wrote. "The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants an end to this war and murders. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war. Without pressure on the aggressor, peace is impossible."

"Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and air bombs," Zelenskyy said. "We need the kind of attitude towards Russia that a terrorist deserves."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Natalia Popova, Natalia Kushnir and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back