UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Smith County fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2025 at 4:50 pm

UPDATE: The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as John Floyd McDaniel, 55. The victim has been identified as James Littlejohn, 39.

Our news partner KETK is reporting that the suspect was found in Shreveport, La. earlier this morning. McDaniel was found by the Shreveport Police Department at the Economy Inn on IH 20 near the Shreveport Airport alongside his 16-year-old son. McDaniel has been taken to the Caddo Parrish Jail on an unrelated warrant while his son was separated and taken to Smith County.

Smith County investigators are in the process of obtaining an arrest warrant for Capital Murder on McDaniel.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect believed to have shot and killed a man in Flint early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, they received a 911 call around 2 a.m. after a person reported seeing a man lying on the side of the road in Flint. Further information revealed the man had been shot.

When deputies arrived, the man was unresponsive. EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched immediately. Authorities learned that the suspect—whose identity remains unknown—was in the back passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a woman.

“They went to a location inside the Lakeway Harbor subdivision and picked up the victim, who sat in the front passenger seat,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The suspect allegedly pulled a gun on the victim in an attempt to rob him of undisclosed items.”

The suspect then shot the victim, who exited the vehicle and ran across Highway 155 before collapsing.

Officials believe the suspect fled the area and may have headed south toward Frankston. He is described as a white male driving a white Ram one-ton dually pickup truck with Texas license plates TMB1521.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities urge anyone with information or who sees the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

The victim’s body was transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

Go Back