Woman charged with forgery amid allegations of theft from ETX church

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2025 at 4:50 pm

TATUM – A woman has been arrested for forgery amid allegations that she stole funds from a church in East Texas.

According to our news partner KETK, the Tatum Police Department received a complaint from a church member who provided evidence of theft dating back several years. Following a meeting, officers identified three incidents in which the suspect, Stephanie Gipson—who was serving as the church treasurer—had allegedly forged multiple checks, with records going back to 2024. Several church members were interviewed, providing the department with evidence supporting a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.

On Thursday, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Gipson. That same day, she met with officers, was interviewed, and subsequently arrested on one count of forgery of a financial instrument. She has been booked into the Rusk County Jail. The police department stated the investigation is ongoing and additional arrest warrants are expected.

