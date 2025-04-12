Today is Saturday April 12, 2025
ktbb logo


Woman charged with forgery amid allegations of theft from ETX church

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2025 at 4:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Woman charged with forgery amid allegations of theft from ETX churchTATUM – A woman has been arrested for forgery amid allegations that she stole funds from a church in East Texas.

According to our news partner KETK, the Tatum Police Department received a complaint from a church member who provided evidence of theft dating back several years. Following a meeting, officers identified three incidents in which the suspect, Stephanie Gipson—who was serving as the church treasurer—had allegedly forged multiple checks, with records going back to 2024. Several church members were interviewed, providing the department with evidence supporting a charge of forgery of a financial instrument.

On Thursday, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Gipson. That same day, she met with officers, was interviewed, and subsequently arrested on one count of forgery of a financial instrument. She has been booked into the Rusk County Jail. The police department stated the investigation is ongoing and additional arrest warrants are expected.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC