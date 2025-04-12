Today is Saturday April 12, 2025
Lindale Baseball shuts out Canton 1-0 in battle of the Eagles

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — In a battle of the Eagles, Lindale Baseball picked up a 1-0 shutout victory over district foe Canton Friday night in Lindale.

Lindale beat Canton 5-3 earlier this week and the Eagles from Lindale got another big win over Canton Friday night to move into second place in 4A Region 2 District 15.

Lindale will look to win their eighth-straight game when the Eagles host Winnsboro Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. while Canton will look to bounce back at first-place Van Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.



