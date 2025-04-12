Man gets 40 years in prison for setting constable’s boot on fire

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2025 at 5:19 am

HAWKINS – According to our news partner KETK, a 49-year-old Winnsboro man has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison after he lit a Wood County constable’s boot on fire in 2022.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man damaging a residence and pouring gasoline throughout the entire house in Hawkins on July 27, 2022. According to the Wood County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, when law enforcement arrived on scene they attempted to detain a man outside before he fled into the home. A Wood County constable entered the home with law enforcement and saw a man, who was later identified as Eric Wade Berkenkamp, 49 of Winnsboro, lying in a pool of gasoline.

“Berkenkamp then ignited a lighter and dropped it in the pool of gasoline starting a fire,” officials said. “[The constable’s] boot caught on fire as a result and [the constable] fled outside the residence ‘in fear for his life.’”

The constable’s boot was then extinguished and he was able to assist in Berkenkamp’s arrest. He was later charged with arson causing bodily injury and aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon, judicial records show.

Berkenkamp pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for arson and 8 years for aggravated assault. He was given an 821-day jail credit against his sentences which both started on Thursday.

Wood County Criminal DA’s Office made the following comment on Berkenkamp’s sentence on Friday:

“The defendant has a history of arson and violence towards law enforcement. His actions endangered everyone at the residence that day and could have easily resulted in serious injury to, or the death of, police officers. The defendant’s actions are intolerable and the sentence in this case reflects how seriously my office treats violence against law enforcement. Fortunately, [The constable] and the other officers on scene were able to walk away from the residence that day. I am pleased that we were able to resolve this case and get justice for the officers involved. Wood County is a much safer place with the Defendant behind bars.”

Wood County Criminal District Attorney’s Office

Go Back