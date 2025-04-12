Today is Saturday April 12, 2025
Man charged for allegedly beating his wife with crowbar

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 9:17 pm
Man charged for allegedly beating his wife with crowbarANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly beating his wife with a crowbar at their residence in the 200 block of Roy Street outside Diboll, according to our news partner KETK.

Benjamin Munoz Ruiz, 56, answered Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies knocking on his door with a bloody crowbar in hand and blood covering his shirt, according to Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman. Deputies say they found his wife, 55-year-old Rita Ruiz Tovar, “laying in her bedroom with a large pool of blood around her head.” Tovar was unconscious and breathing but sustained life threatening injuries, including a partially severed finger, the sheriff’s office said.

She was air lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment and her current condition is unknown.

Ruiz has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Angelina County. Selman said there is evidence that indicates Ruiz is presumably living in the U.S. unlawfully. He is now being held on an immigration detainer.

The Department of Homeland Security said that with probable cause, Ruiz is a removable individual, according to officials.



