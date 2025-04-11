Man gets life in prison for murder, arson

HARRISON COUNTY – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, a man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of murder and arson in connection to the 2022 killing of a Cass County man.

Back in September of that year, Blake Reddock, a 31-year-old from Avinger, was found dead on Hershel McCoy Road on Sept. 10, 2022, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A burned vehicle connected to the case was found that same day.

Later, on Sept. 12, 2022, Canton James Echols, 36 of Diana, was arrested and charged with murder and arson, Harrison County Jail records show.

Reddock was reportedly stabbed several times and was first identified through his tattoos because law enforcement said they found no identification with his body.

Echols was given two life sentences in state prison plus 25 years on Thursday for murder and arson. Echols’ sentences both started on Thursday.

