Man arrested for soliciting minors, more victims come forward

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 2:59 pm

TEXARKANA – The Texarkana Police Department confirmed that more victims have come forward after a man was arrested for solicitation of a minor in a sting operation, according to our news partner, KETK.

Texarkana police officers conducted a sting operation last month that led to four men being arrested for crimes related to soliciting sex with a minor or prostitute. On March 14, Gregory Frame, 45 of Wake Village, was arrested for solicitation of a minor after trying to meet up with an underage girl, who turned out to be an under cover officer.

“To my understanding, I do know that he (Frame) responded to the under cover officer’s messages with the understanding of meeting with an underage girl for sexual conduct,” Texarkana PD’s Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said.

After Frame’s arrest was made public, more underage victims came forward and additional charges were made against him, including two counts of possession of child pornography, two online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct, two online solicitation of a minor under 14, indecency with a child sexual contact, and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Frame used websites and possibly social media to contact minors and try to meet up with them either the night of first contact or after a grooming period, officials say. It’s too early to tell but officers believe there are more victims.

“There is a possibility there are more victims we don’t know about in other parts of Texas or anywhere else, social media allows him into any child’s life,” Vaughn said.

