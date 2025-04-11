Today is Friday April 11, 2025
Joseph Quinn reveals how his ‘Fantastic Four’ character is different from past versions

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 12:47 pm
Marvel Studios

Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four: The First Steps might act a little differently than we’ve seen him in the past.

Quinn tells Entertainment Weekly that his version of the character is less of a playboy than previous versions.

“He’s a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he’s funny,” the actor says of Johnny aka the Human Torch. “Myself and [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don’t think so.”

He adds, “This version of Johnny is less callous with other people’s feelings, and hopefully there’s a self-awareness about what’s driving that attention-seeking behavior.”

Johnny Storm was previously played by Chris Evans in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps hits theaters July 25. It also stars Pedro Pascal as Richard Reed/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Grimm/the Thing.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC News.

