US reports highest number of measles cases since 2019: CDC

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 11:36 am

Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. has recorded the highest number of measles cases since 2019, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Friday.

There are now 712 confirmed measles cases across 24 states, an increase of 105 cases from the prior week, the CDC said.

There were 1,274 reported cases in all of 2019.

