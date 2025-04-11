Today is Friday April 11, 2025
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 10:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale: The final season of the show based on Margaret Atwood's novel premieres.

Netflix
Black Mirror: Season 7 of the anthology series gives a sequel to the popular "USS Callister" episode.

Max
Hacks: The most recent winner of the best comedy series Emmy returns for season 4. 

HBO
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal returns in season 2 of the series based on the popular video game.

Apple TV+
Your Friends & Neighbors: Jon Hamm stars in his first lead TV role since the end of Mad Men

Movie theaters
The Amateur: Rami Malek is an introverted CIA decoder in the new film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC