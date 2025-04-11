One hospitalized in Nacodoches truck crash

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 10:57 am

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – Our news partner, KETK, reports that one person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after their truck reportedly left the roadway and rolled three times near Cushing.

According to Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department, around 6:26 a.m. firefighters and EMS responded to the 8000 block of North FM-225 for a motor vehicle crash. Officials said that the driver had swerved to avoid a deer and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled three times. The sole occupant of the truck was taken to the Nacogdoches hospital to be treated for head, neck and back injuries.

