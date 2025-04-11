Jon Hamm on playing a finance bro in ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 8:05 am

Apple

Jon Hamm stars in the new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

Premiering Friday, the series follows Hamm as Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a hedge fund manager who gets fired amidst dealing with his recent divorce. Coop resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors' homes in the fallout of losing his job and discovers dangerous secrets behind his community's facade of wealth along the way.

So, what was it about this show that made Hamm want to take on his first leading TV role since Mad Men? He told ABC Audio that the show's creator, Jonathan Tropper, was a big part of the appeal.

"I was a fan of Jonathan Tropper's writing, and not only his television and film writing, but his novels and his short stories. I knew I was in good hands from a storytelling standpoint," Hamm said. "When we talked about what the world might look like and what the character might be and what kind of the gist of the story would be, it seemed like something very compelling to me."

Hamm also liked that his character, Coop, continuously defied the usual stereotypes of a man working in finance.

"I think we all have kind of an idea of what the basic, bougie finance bro seems to be like, right? And Coop maybe starts in that direction, but also has a moment where he sort of figures it out and realizes that, oh, all of these things that he's been pursuing maybe aren't the things that he should be emphasizing in his life," Hamm said. "The more important things are the relationships and the emotional attachments that he has, and in some cases, has lost touch with, that he really needs to go back and sort of emphasize in his life."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back