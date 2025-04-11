Bucks extend winning streak to 6 games with a 136-111 win over the Pelicans

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2025 at 4:57 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 136-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 20 points and seven assists, Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 17 points, Bobby Portis added 14 and Ryan Rollins finished with 12 for the Bucks.

Milwaukee moves on to an important two-game, regular-season ending series against the Detroit Pistons on Friday and Sunday.

Lester Quinones scored 21 points and Jamal Cain and Keion Brooks Jr. each had 20 as the Pelicans dropped their fifth straight game. Antonio Reeves scored 16 while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Karlo Matkovic contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds apiece.

Takeaways

Pelicans: New Orleans was competitive well into the third quarter, despite having just eight available players. The Pelicans had 11 players listed as out on the injury report.

Bucks: With Indiana’s win over Cleveland, the Pacers clinched the No. 4 seed in the East, meaning Milwaukee will start the playoffs on the road. The Bucks will have to win one of two upcoming games against Detroit to claim the No. 5 seed.

Key moment

Milwaukee led 89-80 in the third quarter before going on a 9-1 run that included a 3-pointer and a layup by Gary Trent Jr. It helped the Bucks get far enough ahead to begin resting their starters.

Key stat

Antetokounmpo’s run of consecutive triple doubles ended at three.

Up next

New Orleans hosts the Miami Heat on Friday. Milwaukee is at the Detroit Pistons on Friday in the opener of a home-and-home set.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Go Back