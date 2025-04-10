Seven county prison staff arrested for organized crime

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 2:57 pm

NEW BOSTON – Our news partner, KETK, reports that seven correctional staff at the New Boston state prison were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), seven arrests were made in connection with an ongoing investigation of alleged conspiracy among correctional staff and others to bring in contraband into the Barry B. Tedford Unit of the TDCJ.

“Corruption is not and will not be tolerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Eric Nichols said. “We appreciate the hard work of the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) team and our outstanding law enforcement partners in pursuing this investigation…”

The TDCJ correctional officers were arrested in connection in Bowie County. Correctional Officers Mondraesha Quanee Davis, 34-year-old Joshua Demond David Johnson, 23-year-old Alexis Michelle Gregory and Catherine Rene Davis all face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Correctional Officer Brittanee Wade faces multiple charges including bribery, prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility and possession of marijuana. Correctional Captain Jessica Nichole, 36, Ricks engaging in organized criminal activity. Correctional Sergeant Kimberly Renee Edwards was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity.

“TDCJ has zero tolerance for officer misconduct. All allegations of misconduct are investigated by our office. These arrests are the work of many man hours by our investigators and partners,” OIG Inspector General Lance Coleman said.

