21-year-old on Texas most wanted for double homicide

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 1:52 pm

NEW BOSTON – A Northeast Texas man suspected in two counts of capital murder has been added to Texas Top 10 Most Wanted list with an up to $5,000 reward for his capture, officials say.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rondarrius Davon Idae Evans has ties to several Texas counties including Camp, Franklin, Titus and Morris.

He is wanted for his alleged involvement in a July 2024 double homicide shooting that killed Nicholas Webster and Princeton Washington in New Boston, according to a KTAL investigation. The warrants were issued out of Bowie County back in August 2024.

Evans and another man, Malaki Beckham, met the two victims to exchange guns at the Dogwood Plaza Apartments on July 6. For unknown reasons, Evans and Beckham allegedly fired at Webster and Washington, killing them, KTAL said.

After fleeing the scene, Beckham was captured three days later in Red River County. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and is facing charges on two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting.

Evans should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say. He is 21-years-old, 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Tipsters can use this link to provide information to authorities.

