Chapel Hill sixth graders injured in vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 1:53 pm

MT PLEASANT – Chapel Hill ISD sixth grade students on a field trip were reportedly injured after a vehicle crashed into a Cicis Pizza restaurant in Mt Pleasant on Thursday.

According to the school district, emergency personnel are on site and the district is working with them to ensure all students are accounted for and safe. Our news partner, KETK, reports that students who are not injured will be taken back to campus once the scene has been secured.

“We will share confirmed updates as they become available,” the district said. “Out of respect for emergency responders, we ask families not to go to the scene.”

The Mt Pleasant Police Department said the district has notified all parents whose children were involved. Parents or guardians can contact the junior high campus office at 903-572-9096 EXT 497.

Go Back