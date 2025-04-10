Texas lawmakers push to ban retail pet store sales of puppies, kittens

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 10:34 am

AUSTIN – The San Antonio Express-News reports there are about 20 bills that impact pets making their way through the Texas legislature this session, according to the Texas Humane Legislative Network. Here’s a look at the top concerns. The Ethical Pet Sales Act (Senate Bill 1652/state Sen. Judith Pappas Zaffirini/House Bill 3458/state Rep. Jared Patterson) is a top priority for many animal advocates this session, and for good reason. In 2023, a state law was passed preventing cities from enacting their own bans on retail pet store sales, overriding more than a dozen local ordinances already in place. Since then, nearly 10 new stores have opened, with 40 retail pet stores in Texas selling puppies from out-of-state puppy mills.

“These pet stores are not only linked to inhumane breeding conditions, but also to sick animals, genetic defects, and predatory lending practices,” said Cara Gustafson, a THLN representative. “Consumers are routinely misled, paying thousands of dollars upfront for a pet, only to be saddled with vet bills and heartbreaking situations. One woman I spoke with recently paid $5,000 for a puppy that’s been sick since day one, and the store offered no help. Her story isn’t rare.” The Ethical Pet Sales Act would prohibit the sale of puppies and kittens in retail pet stores and instead encourage adoption through partnerships with rescues and shelters. Texans could still get a purebred dog, but from licensed breeders, not pet stores with questionable sourcing. Texas is facing a veterinarian shortage, which is alarming in a state with millions of pets. The Expanding Access to Care through Veterinary Telemedicine bill (Senate Bill 1442/state Sen. Nathan Johnson /House Bill 3364 by state Rep. Janie Lopez) would allow veterinarians to establish a virtual-client-patient relationship through telemedicine, just like humans do with doctors and nurses. This means pet owners could consult with a veterinarian over video, which is especially helpful in rural areas or after hours, to determine if a pet needs emergency care or if there’s something they can do at home. The bill doesn’t mandate telemedicine but allows vet care to be more accessible to Texas, which ranks 36 out of 100 in vet care accessibility, according to THLN.

