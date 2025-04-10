Trump targets Houston law firm in latest executive order

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 10:27 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ordering federal agencies to terminate their contracts with Susman Godfrey LLP, a Houston-based law firm that represented Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation suit against Fox News. The order also revoked security clearances for the firm’s attorneys, barred them from accessing government buildings “when such access would threaten the national security” and directed agencies to refrain from hiring employees of Susman Godfrey. Trump levied several accusations against the firm, which secured a staggering $787.5 million settlement with Fox News after the network published conspiracy theories about Dominion’s voting machines, including degrading the quality of U.S. elections.

“I have determined that action is necessary to address the significant risks, egregious conduct, and conflicts of interest associated with Susman Godfrey LLP,” the order read. “Susman spearheads efforts to weaponize the American legal system and degrade the quality of American elections.” Susman Godfrey LLP could not be immediately reached for comment. Trump also accused the firm of discrimination and funding groups that undermine the integrity of the U.S. military. “Susman also funds groups that engage in dangerous efforts to undermine the effectiveness of the U.S. military through the injection of political and radical ideology, and it supports efforts to discriminate on the basis of race,” the order read. “For example, Susman administers a program where it offers financial awards and employment opportunities only to ‘students of color.'” According to Susman Godfrey LLP’s website, one of the firm’s “core values” is ensuring the diversity of its attorneys. The firm maintains a diversity committee that works to identify and recruit attorneys from underrepresented backgrounds. It also works with the Racial Justice Working Group, which was established following the killing of George Floyd, according to the firm’s website.

