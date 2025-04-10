Longview Women’s Center seeking donations

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 9:56 am

LONGVIEW – The Women’s Center of East Texas is seeking donations this week to help stock their shelves.

The shelter is looking for donations to provide to survivors of sexual violence. Some items requested include diapers, baby wipes, body wash and feminine products. Hollie Bruce CEO of the Women’s Shelter, emphasized how much these donations help victims of sexual abuse get back on their feet.

“These are for them to come in and get and take to their homes where they live permanently.” Bruce said. “We’re really, really grateful for that and hope people will participate in the drive. We’ll be stocking that in the next couple of weeks with whatever they bring in.”

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter which is off of Hollybrook Drive in Longview for the remainder of the week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

