Quitman honors a fallen hero

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 9:57 am

QUITMAN – The City of Quitman will hold a funeral procession in honor of a local fallen hero who died on April 2, according to our news partner, KETK.

Quitman Mayor Randy Dunn issued a proclamation to lower all U.S. flags to be at half mast on Thursday in honor of Senior Airman Fabian Roman. Roman was a member of the 2016 Quitman High School class. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in several countries around the world, including the Republic of Korea and Germany. In 2022, Roman received the Air and Space Achievement Medal. According to the Air Forces Personnel Center, the medal is bestowed to a member of the Air Force for either an outstanding achievement or displaying meritorious service.

“He will be remembered for his big heart and the way he brought light to those around him,” Roman’s obituary said.

Roman’s funeral had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. A committal will be held after the service at Quitman City Cemetery. The funeral procession will be held at 12:30 p.m. and Quitman residents are encouraged to attend the procession and waive American flags in honor of Roman’s service.

Anyone with any questions regarding the procession should contact city administrator James Attaway at 903-763-2223 or email him at jattaway@quitmantx.org.

