Tyler moves into final year of traffic signal upgrade plan

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 4:30 am
Tyler moves into final year of traffic signal upgrade planTYLER – Tyler will be moving forward into year five of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Main Plan according to our news partner KETK.

Since 2019, 85 of Tyler’s 150 signalized intersections have been retimed, covering more than 29 miles of roadway. The City of Tyler said the retimed signal system provides smoother, more consistent travel for Tyler residents. The Tyler City Council approved a $133,188 contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. to carry out the remainder of the plan. The city will focus on retiming and fine-tuning 14 different intersections. The project is funded by the Half-Cent Sales Tax.

In accordance with the five-year plan, the city will evaluate several previo

usly retimed intersections along South Broadway Avenue and Loop 323 to ensure they remain efficient as traffic patterns evolve.

New intersections slated for retiming include:

Loop 323 at Commerce Street, East Erwin Street, Walmart Driveway, Old Henderson Highway (Spur 124), East Front Street (SH 31), East 5th Street (SH 64) and McDonald Road
East 5th Street (SH 64) at Old Omen Road, Golden Road, and Palmer Avenue
Old Henderson Highway at Palmer Avenue



