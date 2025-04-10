On duty Wood County deputy killed in 18-wheeler crash

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 5:05 am

WOOD COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, an on duty Wood County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a Wednesday morning crash involving an 18-wheeler. Deputy Melissa Pollard was taken to a local hospital in Quitman around 10 a.m. after the accident, but she did not survive her injuries, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Please pray for the Pollard family, Wood County Sheriff’s Office family and all other parties involved in this tragedy,” the statement said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.

Go Back