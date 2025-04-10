Today is Thursday April 10, 2025
ktbb logo


On duty Wood County deputy killed in 18-wheeler crash

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 5:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

On duty Wood County deputy killed in 18-wheeler crashWOOD COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, an on duty Wood County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a Wednesday morning crash involving an 18-wheeler. Deputy Melissa Pollard was taken to a local hospital in Quitman around 10 a.m. after the accident, but she did not survive her injuries, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Please pray for the Pollard family, Wood County Sheriff’s Office family and all other parties involved in this tragedy,” the statement said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC