Medical emergency causes fatal Longview wreck

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2025 at 4:30 am

LONGVIEW — According to our news partner KETK, a driver died on Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency that caused a multi-vehicle wreck. Longview Police Department Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hollybrook Drive and Judson Road on Tuesday at around 12:20 p.m. and learned that a black vehicle was being driven by a person who was experiencing a medical emergency and was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed to a medical center.

“The driver ran a red light at the intersection and collided with two other vehicles,” the police department said. “The driver of the black passenger car was transported to a local medical facility and was later pronounced dead.”

Another individual was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police department said no charges are pending in this investigation.

