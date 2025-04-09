Today is Wednesday April 09, 2025
ktbb logo


Tyler Fire purchasing land for new fire training facility

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – Tyler Fire purchasing land for new fire training facilityOn Wednesday, April 9, the City Council approved the purchase of a 14.6-acre tract at 3150 Robertson Rd. for $1,275,000 to build a new fire training facility. The Tyler Fire Department will develop a state-of-the-art training campus to strengthen emergency response capabilities. The facility will feature advanced equipment and training resources to better prepare firefighters for a wide range of emergency scenarios. Located in the Tyler Industrial Park, the site is near Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center, Atwood’s distribution center and Fire Station 5, creating opportunities for regional collaboration and educational partnerships. The Fire Department’s current training facility located at 701 Fair Park Drive will be decommissioned.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO Report
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC