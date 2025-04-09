Tyler Fire purchasing land for new fire training facility

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 3:56 pm

TYLER – On Wednesday, April 9, the City Council approved the purchase of a 14.6-acre tract at 3150 Robertson Rd. for $1,275,000 to build a new fire training facility. The Tyler Fire Department will develop a state-of-the-art training campus to strengthen emergency response capabilities. The facility will feature advanced equipment and training resources to better prepare firefighters for a wide range of emergency scenarios. Located in the Tyler Industrial Park, the site is near Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center, Atwood’s distribution center and Fire Station 5, creating opportunities for regional collaboration and educational partnerships. The Fire Department’s current training facility located at 701 Fair Park Drive will be decommissioned.

