Drugs found and three arrested in Athens

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 3:56 pm

ATHENS – Our news partner, KETK, reports that three people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a large amount of marijuana and other illegal narcotics were discovered in a home near Athens.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:50 p.m. narcotics investigators searched a home in the 2300 block of County Road 3718 near Athens and found seven different types of illegal drugs, five firearms with two being stolen from Arlington and Grand Prairie and a large amount of cash.

The different illegal drugs that were found by investigators were marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl pills, morphine pills, xanax pills, and bottles of promethazine that are labeled for RX only.

Officials said Isaac Antwon Darty, 26 of Athens was found in possession of a large amount of marijuana, packaged in several different size bags for sale. Breann Danyelle Oneal, 27 of Dallas and Cesar Armondo Ornelas, 19 of Athens were also found inside the home. All three people were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail on the charges of four counts of manufacture or delievery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of theft of firearm and active warrants.

