Suspect fires at a neighbor’s home

April 9, 2025
Suspect fires at a neighbor’s homeJACKSONVILLE – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, a man has been arrested by Jacksonville police officers after firing three rounds at his neighbor’s house on Tuesday before barricading himself in his own home.

Police responded to the 200 block of Ivy Street on Tuesday and secured the area before requesting backup from the Cherokee County SWAT Team which included Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department personnel. The suspect, 24-year-old Isaias Mena Sandoval of Jacksonville, barricaded himself inside his house for about an hour until law enforcement took him into custody. No injuries were reported, the police department said.

A search warrant for the residence will be issued and additional charges may be filed pending the investigation.



