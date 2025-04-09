Driver in multi-vehicle crash dies

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 11:24 am

LONGVIEW – Our news partner, KETK, reports that a driver died on Tuesday after experiencing a medical emergency that caused a multi-vehicle wreck, the Longview Police Department said.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hollybrook Drive and Judson Road on Tuesday at around 12:20 p.m. During the course of the investigation, officials learned that a black vehicle was being driven by a person experiencing a medical emergency, and was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed to a medical center.

“The driver ran a red light at the intersection and collided with two other vehicles,” the police department said. “The driver of the black passenger car was transported to a local medical facility and was later pronounced dead.”

Another individual was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police department said no charges are pending in this investigation.

