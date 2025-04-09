Future of Texas’ energy industry unclear as oil prices fall

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 10:53 am

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports crude oil prices have continued to fall, after plummeting last week to lows not seen since the pandemic. Crude oil futures fell from roughly $71 per barrel on Wednesday to less than $60 a barrel on Monday, the lowest since April 2021. Prices sat at about $60 per barrel on Tuesday morning. Though prices are down, experts say Texas’ oil and natural gas industry may manage to weather the storm relatively unscathed — if the entire economy remains strong. Major stock indexes dropped sharply last week after the Trump administration announced new global tariffs, spurring fears of a recession. As uncertainty pervades Wall Street, some of the country’s largest banks, including J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, have raised their recession risk forecasts. Experts said the decline in oil prices means consumers will likely see lower gas prices in the short term.

Carl Campbell, former president of the American Association of Professional Landmen and chief operating officer of energy firm Alamo Resources, said the impact of lower oil prices will hinge on how long the decline lasts. Campbell said the current economic climate has made producers cautious. Too low of prices could halt development; Campbell said oil prices need to hover between $65 to $75 a barrel to encourage new projects. “We have to find that balance that works best, where it’s a sustainable number at the pump and also a sustainable number for the exploration and production companies that are out trying to make the most of finding additional reserves to serve that need by the public,” he said. Campbell said the Trump administration may want to lower oil prices to offset cost increases for other goods caused by tariffs — but how long the new duties are in place is anyone’s guess. Markets swung wildly on Monday, after a false report that the administration was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs.

