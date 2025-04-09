Today is Wednesday April 09, 2025
I-20 repair delaysVAN ZANDT COUNTY — The repair project on I-20, near CR 2112 (Mile Marker 518, west of Canton) in Van Zandt County, has hit a snag after a paver issue last night. According to TxDOT, the contractor is working to fix the issue by this afternoon or evening. The westbound, outside lane will remain closed throughout Wednesday. The roadway is expected to reopen tomorrow morning, Thursday April 10, at 6 am. Drivers should expect lengthy delays.



