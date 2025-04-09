Former East Texas teacher sentenced for child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 9:06 am

NACOGDOCHES – According to a report from our news partner, KETK, a former Nacogdoches ISD teacher received minimum two-year sentence after sexually assaulting a student in 2023.

Annaleigh Andrews, 26 of Nacogdoches, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault of a child and three counts of online solicitation of a minor back in August 2024. Nacogdoches County Assistant District Attorney Amy Wren, said that Andrews was sentenced to a total of two years for all counts.

Andrews was a reading interventionist at McMichael Middle School. During the summer break following the 2022-2023 school year, Andrews starting communicating with the victim and took the victim to what they described as a “mansion.” The victim was sexually assaulted multiple times at this “mansion” and at Banita Creek Park. Andrews also asked the victim to meet her at selected locations and used marijuana with the victim, the DA’s office said.

“The defendant excused her actions by testifying that she had been sheltered and unprepared for the world because she attended Regents Academy and primarily socialized with only like-minded peers,” the DA’s office said. “She also requested that her behavior be viewed as less egregious, because she received an Autism diagnosis after her arrest for these offenses by an expert paid for by the defense.”

Judge Malcom Bales imposed the minimum sentence of two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and believed that Andrews should be placed on probation instead of serving prison time. However, Texas law requires at least two years for sexual assault of a child, and does not grant anyone convicted of this crime any probation privilege.

Andrews was granted 30 days to self-surrender before her prison sentence begins. The DA’s office said they disagreed with the sentence, as it does not reflect the seriousness of the crime.

“During the punishment hearing the victim’s mother testified about the effect the defendant’s actions had on her family and the victim specifically,” the DA’s office said. “She described the devastating consequences of an adult taking advantage of a child. Her once silly, school-loving, band kid is now a recluse who is too embarrassed to attend school or even socialize with friends.”

Go Back