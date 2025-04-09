Today is Wednesday April 09, 2025
Linden man arrested following apartment disturbance

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2025 at 8:53 am
Linden man arrested following apartment disturbanceLINDEN – A man who fled from police following a disturbance involving a weapon on Monday afternoon has been apprehended, according to the Linden Police Department.

Our news partner, KETK, reports that officers responded to the scene at the Thomas Street Apartments, where they quickly secured the area. The suspect, later identified as Jacorey Birmingham, allegedly fled before officers arrived but was eventually located and detained. The weapon involved was also recovered and secured.

Birmingham has been arrested on charges of unlawful restraint, deadly conduct and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit additional felonies, the Linden Police Department confirmed.

“We thank our officers for their swift response and dedication to ensuring safety in our community,” the police department said.



